'Dream come true for me', says Prabhas as he completes first shot of Project K with Big B

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRABHAS Prabhas completes first shot of Project K with Big B

South superstar Prabhas on Friday (February 18), shared that he has completed the first shot of Nag Ashwin's next project, tentatively titled 'Project K' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 42-year-old actor shared an iconic picture of Big B sitting like a boss. "This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" he captioned the post.

In no time, his post was bombarded with comments from his fans and followers. One of the users wrote, "Eagerly waiting to see you with him on screen." Another said, "Love you Prabhas Anna." "Love u annaya waiting to see on big screens," said another user.

Last month, Big B took to Instagram and shared a picture of him from the dubbing session. In the image, he can be seen sporting red glasses. "Work work work .. routine be the need .. brings you back .. dubbing for the upcoming film .. tough .. but when was it ever easy," he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Prabhas recently completed filming for the first schedule of 'Project K' with Deepika Padukone in Hyderabad. The upcoming movie is a mega canvas, pan India project that's been in the news ever since its announcement. The multi-lingual sci-fi genre project whose massive set is constructed at Ramoji Filmcity is touted to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time.

(ANI)