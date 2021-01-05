Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CELEBS_INSTA_LATEST Prabhas, Alia Bhatt lead Bollywood stars in wishing Deepika Padukone on 35th birthday

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned 35 today. The Bajirao Mastani actress managed to keep ruling the headlines with her performances, personal life and style statements. Recently, she broke the internet when she deleted all her posts on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook on New Year 2021. Soon after, Deepika shared her audio diary and said that it is a piece of her mind. As the actress rang in her birthday, her fans flooded Twitter with heartfelt wishes and 'Happy birthday Deepika Padukone' started trending. On the other hand, Bollywood celebrities also dedicated cute posts for DP and wished her.

Leading the Bollywood brigade was Alia Bhatt who shared a gorgeous picture of Deepika Padukone on her Instagram stories and wished her. She said, "Happy Birthday DP! You are and will always be an inspiration of beauty & strength inside out! & here’s to many many more random adventures together... Love you!!!"

Recently, Alia and Deepika celebrated their New Year together in Ranthambore along with Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and their families. Their pictures from the jungle safari went viral on the internet.

Deepika Padukone's soon-to-be co-star Prabhas also shared a picture of Deepika on Instagram to wish her. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to the Gorgeous Superstar @deepikapadukone."

Telugu superstar Prabhas and Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone are all set to come together for the first time in a multi-lingual mega-production by director Nag Ashwin. The yet-untitled film is slated to release in 2022. In July last year, the duo had made the big announcement that they will be coming together for a film which will be Prabhas' 21st film. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the film.

On a related note, in her audio piece, Deepika Padukone can be heard saying that the year 2020 has been a year full of gratitude for her. She said, "you all will agree with me that 2020 was a year full of uncertainty for everybody. But for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. And as for 2021, all I can wish for myself and for everyone around me is good health and peace of mind."

Deepika will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 where Ranveer plays former World Cup-winning captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. Deepika plays Kapil's wife Romi Dev. She will also be seen in Shakun Batra's yet-untitled next, which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.