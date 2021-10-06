Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUMITKADEL 'Prabhas 25' trends as Prabhas fans wait for 'something big' to be revealed tomorrow

From mythologies to action entertainers, from rom-coms to science fiction, Indian Superstar Prabhas has not shied away from testing new waters with every passing year and history is set to repeat itself again. The superstar is expected to announce his 25th film, much to the elation of his Global fan base. Not only this but there are also rumours stating that the film will be directed by none other than Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Music giant T-Series even hinted at something big coming up tomorrow as they shared a tweet and wrote, "Watch this space!!" The text on the poster read, "Something big is coming on 7th Oct."

A source reveals that, "Prabhas 25 is definitely materializing and the Superstar will make a special announcement soon. While details are shrouded in secrecy, what we know right now is that the Movie's story is going to be entirely different from his other movies of the past.

Grapevine says that the film is believed to feature Prabhas in a never-before-seen role where he will for the first time be associating with a blockbuster maverick director who has a cult status.

As soon as the tweet was shared, his fans went gaga and started sharing their excitement on Twitter. They were sure that Prabhas's role in the film will be ground breakingly different. Have a look at some of the tweets that followed:

The Indian Superstar became a new household name and now they will witness an electrifying performance on another level in his 25th film. The worldwide Prabhas fans will be more than happy to hear the announcement of his 25th film on October 7th 2021.