Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/POOJAHEGDE Pooja Hegde's extra efforts to ensure her roles in movies don't get sidelined

Being one of the busiest actresses of the south right now, Pooja Hegde is all set for a couple of big releases ahead. Going back in time, Pooja had stated in one of her older interviews, how she maintains to be in focus, and not get sidelined in movies starring actors whose persona is so much larger than life. On being quizzed about how Pooja strikes a balance to maintain her glam quotient, and also don't become just the decoration in a film, Pooja said that that confidence comes from within.

"I think it comes from an inner self-belief", as she quotes an instance from the Allu Arjun starrer 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', "People did talk about 'Butta Bomma', and the songs much more than anything else. But, there were a few scenes where I tried to strike a balance, indicating how much importance my role carries, in the story".

"Also, I go an extra mile, and dub for my movies, even though the language is difficult. Now or later, people will recognize me and my efforts", the 'Radhe Shyam' actress had said.

On being asked about her experience working with Prabas for 'Radhe Shyam', Pooja said, "Prabhas is quite a goofy person, though at first, he looked so shy. I enjoyed time with him and felt comfortable to act alongside him. That is why our chemistry in the movie has come out so well".

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer 'Radhe Shyam' gears up for its release, while Pooja's appearance alongside Vijay in the movie 'Beast' has raised much buzz as well.