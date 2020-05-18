Image Source : INSTAGRAM/POOJABEDI Pooja Bedi, fiance Maneck Contractor quarantined after they drive back to Goa amid COVID-19 lockdown

Pooja Bedi and fiancé Maneck Contractor became the second celebrity to reach back home after Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui traveled to his hometown on Monday. The actress took to her social media to inform her fans that she took a road trip to Goa with her fiance recently. She even shared the picture of the stamp given to them by the Goa officials stating them to remain in home quarantine till May 30. They even got themselves tested for COVID-19 in Goa where her home, car, and business are registered. Pooja while writing about her traveling experience said that it was not an easy job and an experience that cannot become an acceptable way of life.

Taking to Twitter, Pooja shared a photo alongside a post which read, "Drove back with fiancee maneck to our home in #Goa . (He's goan. My home, car & business are all goa registered) The entire process of border control/ #COVID19 testing & the condition of quarantine facility was an experience that simply CANNOT become an acceptable way of life."

Pooja was staying in Mumbai with Maneck, daughter Alaya F and son Omar. They even celebrated her 50th birthday with father Kabir Bedi joining the celebrations via video call. Talking about the relationship between her children and Maneck, she previously in an interview said that it was they who have been persuading her to get married, just like her ex-husband, Farhan Furniturewala.

She said, "Just before Maneck came into my life, Alaya and Omar were chatting about something and they said, ‘Mama, you should really get your life together.’ I said, ‘What?’ They said, ‘Yeah, look at papa. He has met Laila aunty and settled down with her. They have had a child together. He has got his life sorted. You should also get someone and just get married and settle down."

Talking about their relationship, it began when they reconnected on their school alumni WhatsApp group. After dating for over a year, Maneck proposed Pooja on Valentine’s Day last year as they were mid-air, on a hot air balloon.

