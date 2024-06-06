'Stay away from exploiting...', Vivek Agnihotri takes U-turn after Lok Sabha Election 2024 results

Follow us on Image Source : VIVEK AGNIHOTRI'S INSTAGRAM Vivek Agnihotri takes U-turn after Lok Sabha Election 2024 results

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, director of 'The Kashmir Files', always remains in the news. He is known for speaking openly on every subject. Be it a political issue or a social one, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri never hesitates in expressing his opinion. Agnihotri has expressed his views on the Lok Sabha elections on social media. His recent post came out after the results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. After reading this post, you will also feel that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's words have changed. He has taken a U-turn from old Hindutva issues and advised the leaders by expressing his views on Hinduism. People are linking his post to the defeat of the BJP in Ayodhya.

Vivek Ranjan showed a different perspective

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote in his long social media post, 'For thousands of years, different religions and cultures, especially monotheistic religions, have faced the rich and diverse traditions of Hinduism. Despite many threats including invasions, conversions, social disintegration, genocide and even the bloody partition of the nation, the liberal, diverse, pluralistic and inclusive nature of Hinduism has survived, intact. Hinduism has always valued philosophical inquiry and free thinking. Attempts to turn it into a more rigid, ritualistic system have not succeeded, as its traditions of pluralism, openness and universal acceptance are deeply ingrained. Even after independence, politicians have attempted to change the soul of Hinduism from philosophical curiosity to ritualistic rigidity for their selfish goals of attaining power. They have attempted to change it from abstract universalism to local symbolism. They have attempted to convert the free-thinking mind of Hinduism into a rule-based subservient mind to get votes.'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri speaks on Hinduism

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri further writes, 'I believe Hinduism thrives in conditions where there is no attempt to change its inclusive DNA or impose uniform political ideologies. When individuals have the freedom to make personal choices about their food, dress, language, practices and lifestyles. When art, literature, research, investigation, creativity and free speech are supported and promoted as investments by the state and society. Hindus value free thought and creativity. It is important to respect and maintain this freedom. Finally, if political leaders want true success, they must respect the autonomy of Hinduism. Hindus are capable of guiding their own spiritual journey. 2024 is a message that politics should stay away from exploiting Hinduism for its vested interests. This is a victory that you can never win. It is beyond anyone's strength.'

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is busy making this film

Let us tell you, that Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently came up with his film 'Kashmir Files, which was surrounded by controversy and was termed an agenda-driven film. This film was liked at the box office and this is the reason why the film earned a bumper amount. Now the actor is writing the story of his next film. Soon he will make 'Delhi Files'. Last time his film 'Vaccine War' was released which was not able to do wonders at the box office.

