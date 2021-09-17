PM Modi turns 71: Pawan Kalyan, Mohanlal, Karan Johar and other celebs pour in birthday wishes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RITEISH DESHMUKH PM Modi turns 71: Pawan Kalyan, Mohanlal, Riteish Deshmukh and other celebs pour in birthday wishes

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday, several celebrities across industries including Mohanlal, Karan Johar, Pawan Kalyan, Riteish Deshmukh, Koina Mitra, Isha Koppikar, Vivek Oberoi, Hema Malini took to social media to wish the PM.

South superstar Pawan Kalyan penned a heartfelt note for PM Modi, he wrote, "#HappyBdayModiji May ‘Aadhi Parashakti’ Bless Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi ji on his 71st Birthday with long life and good health. I have always felt “Our Nation needs a strong Leader’ who understands the cultural ethos & diversity of our Bharath". To run a country like ours which is of close to a billion people & that too with such vast cultural,ethnic, linguistic, regional diversities is truly a great challenge."

"In 2014 elections, i was able to travel closely & could keenly observe Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi ji's charismatic nature & dynamic leadership skills. His commitment, dedication and selfless service towards the country truly inspires us all.Folded hands," he added.

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted:

Riteish Deshmukh also wished PM Narendra Modi, "Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very Happy Birthday. May god bless you with long life, happiness and great health Sir. #HappyBirthdayModiji."

Mohanlal tweeted, "Birthday wishes to our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. May the Almighty shower you with good health, happiness and success throughout your journey @PMOIndia #HappyBdayModiji."

Sharing a picture of PM Modi in front of the Red fort, Isha Koppikar tweeted, "Happy birthday to the Prime Minister of our country Shri @narendramodi ji"