  Paul Walker's daughter Meadow wants school for underprivileged kids

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow wants school for underprivileged kids

Meadow shared multiple photos of smiling children inside and outside of a rural school.

New Delhi Published on: December 16, 2019 8:32 IST
Paul Walker's daughter Meadow wants school for underprivileged kids

Late actor Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has revealed that she wants to build a school to serve underprivileged children.  The 21-year-old philanthropist recently shared a post to Instagram in which she announced her plans to build a school with the charity Pencils of Promise, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Meadow shared multiple photos of smiling children inside and outside of a rural school.

"Today, I am launching a campaign with @pencilsofpromise to build a school. This is the season of giving and my biggest wish is to provide a space for these children to learn," she captioned the images.

"Everyone deserves a good education. We are dedicating this school to my dad, Paul Walker," she concluded, ending with a heart emoji.

A link to Meadow's fundraising page revealed she'd already raised over $11,000 of the required $50,000.

Meadow is the daughter of Paul and his one-time girlfriend Rebecca Soteros.

