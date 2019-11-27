Parvathy Thiruvothu wins over the internet. Again

Parvathy apologized for casually using words like bipolar

Actress Parvathy Thiruvothu won over the internet with her responses at Anupama Chopra's actor's roundtable. Internet hailed Parvathy for her candid opinion about Vijay Devarakonda starrer Arjun Reddy in front of the actor who was also the part of the roundtable. Speaking about Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, Parvathy accused both the films for glorifying misogyny and violence. She said that films like these made her uncomfortable as an audience and have a lasting negative impact.

Talking about the comparison between Arjun Reddy and Joker in terms of depiction of violence on screen, Parvathy added that while Arjun Reddy glorified violence, Joker just put it out as tragedy and left it there. She went on to say that Arjun Reddy 'incited violence,' describing it as 'a murky space' and 'bipolar behaviour.' Parvathy's choice of words didn't go well for a fan and she tweeted about it

Replying to Parvathi's choice of words, a Twitter user tweeted, "Okay ya'all, Parvathy is definitely rocking it here but did she just say 'that's a bipolar behaviour?' Sorry, I couldn't continue watching it post that." Parvathy's response to this tweet gave her fans another reason to love her.

Okay ya’all Parvathy is definitely rocking it here but DID SHE JUST SAY “THAT’S A BIPOLAR BEHAVIOUR?!” - Sorry i couldn’t continue watching it post that. https://t.co/zGK0VNa7jm — Divya Kandukuri (@anticastecat) November 26, 2019

Replying to the tweet, Parvathy wrote, "Hi Divya! Came across this comment. Thank you! It was a wrong choice of words and I stand corrected. This is important as I myself have been trying to unlearn usages that allow using grave mental disabilities as a mere “adjective” to explain a situation."

Hi Divya! Came across this comment. Thank you! It was a wrong choice of words and I stand corrected. This is important as I myself have been trying to unlearn usages that allow using grave mental disabilities as a mere “adjective” to explain a situation. — Parvathy Thiruvothu (@parvatweets) November 26, 2019

Parvathy is known to be a very vocal actress and has candidly put her points across about various topics that concern.

The Film Companion actor's round table included Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, Vijay Devrakonda, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Sethupathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Ayushmann Khurrana