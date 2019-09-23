Monday, September 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra pens down emotional post after completing shoot

The Girl On The Train: Parineeti Chopra pens down emotional post after completing shoot

Actress Parineeti Chopra who was last seen in Jabariya Jodi took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note after completing the shooting of the film The Girl On The Train.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2019 7:32 IST
Representative News Image

Parineeti Chopra writes goodbye post after completing shoot of The Girl On The Train

Actress Parineeti Chopra who will next be seen in the film The Girl On The Train has completed the shooting of the film in London. The actress took to her Instagram handle to inform the fans about the same. The Ishaqzaade actress is putting all of her sweat and blood in the film which is being called the most ambitious projects of her career. The flick directed by Ribhu Dasgupta​ is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 book that has the same name. 

Parineeti penned down a heartfelt note that read as, "So I leave London after 7 weeks, finishing The Girl On The Train. Words fail me. Feelings overwhelm me. This is a film that has for the first time stayed with me after I've finished it. A character that will live inside me permanently. I miss her. I miss playing her. I feel like I've grown up. I feel so much. But most of all, I feel grateful. Life changing, in an understatement.."

See the post here:

View this post on Instagram

#TheGirlOnTheTrain 💕

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Further her post also mentioned, "I'm smiling as I write this, and with that, I head back home - looking forward, with my heart full..."

View this post on Instagram

Day off = photo session ♟

A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on

Talking about the film, it is slated to release in the year 2020. The star-cast also includes names of actors like Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari. 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood UpdatesLatest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending NewsLatest Lifestyle News

Write a comment

chandrayaan-2

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKartik Aaryan's dream to work with Amitabh Bachchan turns into reality Next StoryLatest Bollywood News September 23  