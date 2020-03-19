Image Source : INSTAGRAM Parineeti Chopra wishes brother Sahaj on birthday by sharing adorable childhood pics

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has left a heart-touching message for her brother Sahaj Chopra on his birthday. Parineeti picked the most special photographs with her brother from their childhood and penned a heartfelt wish for him. In one of the photos, we get to see the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar star as a toddler with her brother. In another photo, the actress is seen as a teenager and in school uniform while posing with Sahaj. Parineeti even shared an adorable photo with him where they can be seen playing on the swings as kids.

Sharing adorable pictures from their childhood, Parineeti Chopra wrote, "Happy birthday MY LIFELINE! Baaki phone pe boloongi",

Sahaj Chopra is more than happy being in the food and beverage industry and doesn't plan on following the footsteps of his sister. Since the Chopra sisters have made a mark in the film industry, we were wondering if the male members too wish to enter Bollywood, but it seems like Sahaj has no plans whatsoever.

"We (the brothers) love our sisters. We support them and are happy with what they have done and how they have reached where they have reached. We have their back and vice-versa," Sahaj earlier told IANS.

