Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Sufi night begins at groom's residence

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's most anticipated wedding is approaching rapidly. Various ceremonies are taking place in full swing with many celebrities attending them. In one of the pre-wedding activities, Sufi night has begun already at Raghav Chadha's residence. Pictures and videos of them are now going viral on social media. In regard to the arrangements, the decor has a natural touch, with a jharoka design, which is originally the theme of Sufi night as well. The lighting is also a surety that the festivities have already begun for the bride and groom-to-be.

The couple was recently seen visiting a Gurudwara in Delhi to take part in Ardas and Kirtan, to seek blessings for their wedding and commencement of pre-wedding nuptials. They also had their mehendi ceremony in which Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra and the actress' mother Siddharth Chopra were present.

Parineeti's residence is also decked up in lights and heavy decor and the video of it soon went viral on social media. A few days before their wedding invitation card was leaked. They will be tying the knot on September 23 and September 24. Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 this year at the Kapurthala House in New Delhi.

