Parineeti Chopra posts no make-up 'after workout' pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA Parineeti Chopra posts after 'workout' pic

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra on Friday posted a cute picture of herself on social media after her workout. Talking to her Instagram the actress posted her no-Makeup look and fans are loving it. In the image, Parineeti wears black athleisure, and strikes a smiling pose at the camera.

"After workout. Before shower," Parineeti captioned the image.

The actress recently dropped a cute childhood which happened to be from her first birthday. Reacting to the photo, Sonam Kapoor commented, "You're adorable."

"Tis’ me. #FirstBirthday," Parineeti captioned the pic.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra will be next seen in the film, The Girl on The Train. It is directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The movie is an adaptation of mystery thriller novel of the same name written by Paula Hawkins. The Bollywood version also features Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

Next, Parineeti will play the titular role in the movie Saina, which is a biopic on Saina Nehwal. The movie is being helmed by veteran director Amole Gupte and is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. She will be next seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and also stars Arjun Kapoor.