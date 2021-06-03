Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETICHOPRA Parineeti Chopra engages in 'heavylifting for now, Cardio can weight'

Actress Parineeti Chopra seems to be giving a lot of attention to physical fitness lately. On Wednesday, the actress uploaded an Instagram video from the gym to give fans a glimpse of her workout regime, as she lifts weights.

"Heavylifting for now. Cardio can weight. #workingonmyform," she captioned the video.

The actress, who will soon be seen in "Animal" alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, had earlier said that she has started picking up projects that are strong content-wise in a wholesome manner.

"I have gravitated towards projects that have strong content because I realised that everyone around me, including me, was only watching films or shows that are landmark. So, why should anyone else see anything average," she had said.

Parineeti Chopra feels the pandemic has changed the way people want to be entertained, and the films being made need to be in accordance to what people want to watch. "The pandemic has changed the taste of the audience, and we have to respect what they are seeking," she says.

"Today is the age of content and anything that's sub-par won't be accepted by audiences, who have access to clutter-breaking content emerging from across the world. We actors and filmmakers have to keep this in mind," she says.

"I have gravitated towards projects that have strong content because I realised that everyone around me, including me, was only watching films or shows that are landmark. So, why should anyone else see anything average," she says.

She adds: "All my future projects including 'Animal' are strong subjects that are unique and fresh for audiences to see and love. I will be only looking out for scripts that only offer something new for people to enjoy."