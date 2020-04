Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pankaj Tripathi turns writer: Writing is a creative extension of me

Actor Pankaj Tripathi has experimented with acting on different platforms. Now the quarantine time has brought out the writer in him. Due to the unexpected break from work owing to the coronavirus outbreak, the actor has now been at his home over the past one week. "Actors are often closely associated with writing, even in the projects that they are just acting in. As artistes, we communicate to the audience what the writer is trying to tell through his body language, his ability to emote on screen," said Pankaj.

"Writing is a creative extension of me and I am not doing it with the motive of writing a screenplay really. I started with penning down my thoughts for the sake of keeping my skills sharpened. Writing and acting are interconnected for me. I am writing to fulfil my own creative quest. Let me see how the finished product turns out and if it is my satisfaction, I will figure what I want to do with it," he added.

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi is enjoying his life in self-quarantine with his wife and daughter Aashi. Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, he opened up about his quarantine routine and said, "I’m getting to spend time with my family. I take my 13-year-old daughter, Aashi, down for cycling, then, my wife and I take her down to play in the garden. I’m happy to see people in their balconies. Usually, in many parts of Mumbai, people switch on the lights only late at night when they get home from work, so, it’s nice to see the houses light up in the evening."

On the acting front, he has films like Ranveer Singh's '83,Ludo and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl in his kitty.

