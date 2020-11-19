Pankaj Tripathi remembers Irrfan Khan, says he's 'only Indian actor whose every film I've seen'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pankaj Tripathi remembers Irrfan Khan

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is still distraught about Irrfan Khan’s death. The actor has appeared in the late actor's last film Angrezi Medium. He claimed that Irrfan has been an inspiration for him and he loved his performances. Pankaj Tripathi also shared that the late actor is the only Indian actor whose every film he has seen.

In a recent interview, Pankaj Tripathi remembered Irrfan Khan and said, "I really liked Irrfan Khan and was very sad when we lost him and even today I am, because he inspired me. I watched Maqbool, Warrior and almost all his films. I think he was the only Indian actor whose every film I've seen. I felt like he was doing something different and this is the impact acting should have."

Also, Pankaj Tripathi had shared that he gave his nod to Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium because that would give him a chance to work with Irrfan. He had said, "I've always been inspired by Irrfan’s performances as an actor. He has had a huge impact on my life, especially with his performances from Haasil, Maqbool, The Warrior, and Paan Singh Tomar. My guru and also my senior from the National School of Drama, I have always wanted to impact audiences the way he does. His contribution has been greatly acknowledged in Indian Cinema and my role in this film is almost like my 'guru dakshina' to him."

Irrfan Khan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months. Recently, on the actor's six-month death anniversary, Babil had shared a throwback picture with Irrfan and had written: "2 man squad." The star kid keeps sharing memories of the late actor with fans through social media posts. In a recent post, Babil said that he still feels like Irrfan has gone for a long shoot, showing that the reality is still sinking in.

