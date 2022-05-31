Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/BILALSAEED Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed remembers late Sidhu Moose Wala, says he made 'pind look cooler'

Pakistani singer Bilal Saeed has offered his condolences at the death of Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala. Taking to Instagram, Bilal penned an emotional note remembering his conversation with the Punjabi singer, who was shot dead in a firing incident in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. "I will always remember you from your first song 'SO HIGH', a true artist and a game-changer; the way you revolutionised Desi music, it was a show to watch. So original that Moosewala pind looked cooler than any city in the world and it inspired so many to be original," he wrote.

Bilal described Moose Wala as his "humble brother." "I remember our conversation over the phone you were so humble brother.you have my respect forever! your music will always live with us!Uchiyaan ne gallan mere yaar @sidhu_moosewala diyan! Legend," he added.

Punjabi Canadian singer and 'Brown Munde' hitmaker AP Dhillon also took to his Instagram and shared that although Moosewala is not more with us, his legacy stays alive. Dhillon also highlighted how difficult it was to be a "Punjabi artiste behind the scenes on a daily basis", in the face of "constant judgment, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy."

The singer, whose 'Brown Munde' music video featured the departed Sidhu, wrote in the story section of his Instagram: "Most people will never know the extent of what you have to deal with as a Punjabi artiste behind the scenes on a daily basis. With constant judgement, hate-filled comments, threats and negative energy directed towards people like us, who are just doing what we love."

In his tribute to Moosewala, A.P. Dhillon also said: "I always admired how Sidhu was able to rise above it all. He made it look easy and stayed true to himself. Today, I am praying for his family and our community. We need to do better."

Moose Wala's killing happened a day after the Punjab government had withdrawn the security for him and more than 420 other people. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing in a Facebook post.

Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.