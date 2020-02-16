Image Source : INSTAGRAM On Randhir Kapoor's birthday, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan pose for a perfect family photo

Randhir Kapoor also known as 'Dabboo' is the son of actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, grandson of actor Prithviraj and the brother of Rishi Kapoor. Born on February 15, 1947, the actor first appeared on the big screen in Shree 420 as a kid. His first role as a leading man was in Kal Aaj Aur Kal, which released in 1971. On the occasion of his birthday, daughter Karisma Kapoor shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram story. Wishing her father a very happy birthday, Karisma shared a family picture of Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Babita Shivdasani, Rima Jain and others. While the family is all smiles while posing for the camera, Karisma is missing from this perfect picture.

Sharing the picture, Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Missing the famjam. Happy Birthday Papa. Love You!"

Karisma Kapoor Insta story

Karisma even shared an adorable picture of her with the birthday boy on her Instagram post. Sharing the post she wrote, "Happy birthday my handsome Papa We love you #happybirthday #papalove #family." In the picture, the duo can be seen enjoying father-daughter time together. For the uninitiated, Randhir Kapoor married actress Babita, the daughter of actor Hari Shivdasani in 1971, with whom he has two daughters, Karisma and Kareena Kapoor.

Earlier, Karisma shared an adorable picture with daddy Randhir Kapoor. In the photo, we can see a cute little Lolo with her squeezed nose pose with father with that perfect attitude for which the Kapoor sisters are known for.

Randhir Kapoor starred in films like Jeet, Jawaani Deewani, Raampur Ka Lakshman, Haath Ki Safai amongst others. In his career, Randhir even helmed movies like Heena, Dharam Karam. Speaking about his early days, Randhir had once said in an interview, "We travelled by bus and train during our school days. Our upbringing was mainly looked after by our mother as our father was a very busy man. My mother was a strict parent".

