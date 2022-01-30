Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/HETTANNA56 On Priyadarshan's birthday, wishes pour in from Suniel Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Mohanlal and others

Best known for his comedy films, Priyadarshan turned 65-years-old on Sunday. Taking to their respective social media handles, a number of celebs poured in birthday wishes for the ace filmmaker. South-star Keerthy Suresh penned a special birthday note on her Twitter handle and wrote, "Happy birthday dear @priyadarshandir sir! So grateful to have worked with you and I will always be a fan!" along with a picture featuring herself and the National award-winning film director from a film set.

For the unversed, Keerthy had worked with the 'Hera Pheri' director on his 2013 Malayalam-language horror film 'Geethaanjali' which also starred megastar Mohanlal in the lead role.

Mohanlal also wished the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' director on Twitter by writing, "Happy Birthday Dear Priyan :) @priyadarshandir," alongside a candid picture of them.

Mohanlal and Priyadarshan's collaboration was highly popular in Malayalam cinema during the 1980s and 1990s. The two have teamed up for many hit movies including the National Award-winning film 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea,' 'Chandralekha,' and 'Minnaram' among several others.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Shetty shared a picture of himself hugging the ace filmmaker. "The babu bhaiyas of all babu bhaiyas. A heart of gold and genius to match. Happy birthday to the king of #HeraPheri (not literally) @priyadarshan.official sir. Have a con free year and keep making fab films," Shetty wrote alongside the picture.

For the unversed, Shetty has played one of the lead roles in Priyadarshan's one of the most famous film franchises 'Hera Pheri'. Shetty played the role of Ghanshyam in the comedy-drama that also starred Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The actor-director duo has also collaborated on films like 'Chup Chup Ke,' 'De Dana Dan,' 'Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar,' and 'Hulchul.'

Image Source : INSTA Suniel Shetty's post for Priyadarshan

Priyadarshan has also experimented with some action, thriller and period films. The 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' director has also won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2019 for his period epic 'Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea'.

In 2012, the Government of India honoured him with Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award for his contribution towards the arts.