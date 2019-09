On Kumar Sanu's birthday, witness 10 evergreen songs that will kickstart your Monday morning

Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu was the heartbeat of millions at one time. The romantic songs in the era of the 90s are mostly sung by the singer whose voice had the magic to envoke your feelings. His song in the film just like any actor or actress was equally important in making that film a hit. There are some of his evergreen songs that are still stuck in the people’s lips. Be it the older generation or the newer one, Kumar Sanu’s hit songs are still remembered by everyone. On his birthday today, let’s listen to some of his melodious songs which are surely a great idea to start your Monday.

1. Dheere Dheere Se from Aashiqui

2. Tu Mile Dil Khile from Criminal

3. Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai from Saajan

4. Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

5. Tumhe Apna Banane Ki Kasam from Sadak

6. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh from 1942 A love story

7. O Jaana Na Jaana from Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai

8. Do Dil Mil Rahe Hai from Pardes

9. Churake Dil Mera Goriya Chali from Main Khiladi Tu Anari

10. Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam