Om Shanti Om to Padmaavat: Best Deepika Padukone roles that will stay with us forever

Deepika Padukone is definitely the reigning queen of Bollywood. After showcasing her acting mettle in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, the actress made sure that everyone talks about her even when there is superstar Shah Rukh Khan sharing the screen. Deepika played a double role in her first Bollywood film and showed that she has the ability to pull off a variety of characters. Then movies like Love Aaj Kal, Cocktail, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani only engraved her name further as one of the best actresses in the showbiz. As the ‘Queen Of Hearts’ Deepika Padukone rings in her 34th birthday, let’s have a look at her best performances that will always be cherished by us.

Om Shanti Om

This goes without saying that Deepika Padukone stole the show in Om Shanti Om. Even though it was her first film and she had superstar Shah Rukh Khan opposite her, her confidence and elegance on the big screen showed how talented she is as a performer. In the film, Deepika played the role of Shanti as well as Sandy. In the film, while Shanti is a sophisticated actress, Sandy is a modern day bubbly girl and Deepika played both roles to perfection. She even bagged the Best Debut Filmfare award.

Deepika Padukone in Bollywood film Om Shanti Om

Aarakshan

In Aarakshan, Deepika Padukone not just looked breath-taking but her performance earned her millions of compliments as well. She played Poorvi Anand in the film and romanced Saif Ali Khan.

Deepika Padukone in Bollywood film Aarakshan

Piku

Deepika plays the titular role of Piku in the film who is a strong Bengali woman and takes care of her father. The actress received much praise for her role in the film from critics and fans alike. She owned the screen in every scene and her onscreen chemistry with Amitabh Bachchan touched many hearts.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Who doesn’t love Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s pairing? The duo oozed endless charm as Bunny and Naina. While in the first half of the film Deepika played a girl who was just into her studies, the second half introduced the fans to a girl full of self-confidence and independence.

Deepika Padukone in Bollywood film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cocktail

Cocktail was the turning point in Deepika’s career. After her heart-wrenching performance in the film, Bollywood filmmakers started taking her seriously. The actress played an alcoholic in the film and held it on her shoulders. Her ability to portray every emotion with ease earned her many accolades and praise.

Deepika Padukone in Bollywood film Cocktail

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela gave Deepika a new definition in the minds of filmmakers as well as the audience. As much as fans loved her sizzling chemistry with Ranveer Singh, they loved how the actress can look so fierce and elegant in the same moment. Deepika’s performance left a lasting impression on every mind.

Deepika Padukone in Bollywood film Ramleela

Bajirao Mastani

Another gem from Deepika Padukone’s filmography. While the film has two other big names- Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra, Deepika amazed her viewers once again with her acting skills. Her dance face-off with PeeCee became the talk of the town for many days. Not to forget, her expressions and grace in the song ‘Deewani Mastani’ took away many nights of sleep.

Deepika Padukone in Bollywood film Bajirao Mastani

Padmaavat

Her last film Padmaavat portrayed her as one of the most beautiful queens in history and she did justice to her role. From breath-taking looks to spine-chilling expression, Deepika had everyone hooked to her performance in the film.

