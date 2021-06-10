Old Video of Anu Malik, Sunidhi Chauhan's bitter argument during Indian Idol audition resurfaces online

Image Source : YOUTUBE Indian Idol

Music composer Anu Malik has been associated with Indian Idol for a long time. Even during the current season, Indian Idol 12, he can be seen taking up the judges seat with Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya. The singer-composer is famous for his quirks and spontaneous poetry, but he had his off moments on the show. Lately, an old video of Malik from an audition round of Indian Idol is doing rounds on social media where he's seen co-judging the show with singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Salim Merchant. In the video, he's seen having a bitter argument with Sunidhi over a contestant’s performance.

It all started when a contestant comes to the stage she sings Dil Ko Hazaar Baar from the 2004 film Murder. The judges listen to her carefully but after her performance concluded, Anu didn’t seem impressed. The composer reasons with her saying, the judges are looking for a pleasant voice and if the criteria aren't fulfilled they won't take it forward.

As he was speaking, Sunidhi interrupts him with her comment saying she feels the woman's voice was good and she was ready to take her to the next round. Anu, however, did not like Sunidhi's interruption and the two get into an argument. He explains that Sunidhi could have spoken after he was completed. In retaliation, Sunidhi says it wasn't a comment directed at him but she was simply putting across her opinion. A seemingly annoyed Anu asks her to continue. Eventually, after the third judge, Salim gave a nod to the contestant she was promoted to another round.