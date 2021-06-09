Nusrat Jahan breaks silence on divorce rumours with Nikhil Jain, says 'the wedding is invalid' in India

Image Source : INSTAGRAM-@NUSRATT|FANS Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain

Actress Nusrat Jahan has been in the headlines for her separation rumours from her husband Nikhil Jain. The duo tied the knot in 2019 in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum on June 19. However, they decided to part ways and ended their wedding. Nusrat has now broken her silence on getting a divorce and revealed in a statement that her marriage is not valid in India as it happened according to Turkish laws. Nusrat Jahan alleged that her gund were mishandled without her knowledge and her belongings, like family jewellery and other assets, have been 'illegally held back.'

In a statement, including seven points, Nusrat answered all the rumors going around her divorce with businessman Nikhil Jain. The statement said:

1- Being on foreign land, as per Turkish Marriage Regulation, the ceremony is invalid. Moreover, since it was an interfaith marriage, it requires validation under Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a Marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise. Our separation happened long back, but I did not speak about it as I intended to keep my private life to myself. Thus, my actions must not be questioned based on “separation”, by the media or anybody I am not related to. The alleged marriage is not legal, valid and tenable; and thus, was not a marriage at all in the eye of law.

2- My visit to any place for business or for the purpose of leisure, should not concern anyone with whom I have separated. All my expenses have always been borne by me contrary to claims by “someone”.

3- I would also state that I have solely borne the expenses for my sister's education and my family’s well-being, from day one, as they have been my responsibility. I need not use or keep anyone's Credit Card, which I am not related to anymore. This too can be backed up by evidence.

4- The one who claims to be “rich” and “been used by me” has been taking money from my Account by accessing my Bank Accounts illegally and by illegitimate means at odd-hours of the night, even post-separation. I have already taken this up with the concerned Banking Authority and a Police Complaint shall be filed shortly. In the past, details of all family Accounts were handed over to him, upon his requests and none of me or my family members was aware of any Instructions given to the Bank via. Our Accounts. He has also been mishandling my funds from various accounts without my knowledge and consent. I am still battling it out with the Bank & if need be, would release proof of the same.

5- Also, my belongings, including my Clothes, Bags and Accessories still remain with them. I am disheartened and disappointed to state that all my family jewellery, given to me by my parents, friends and extended family, including my own hard-earned assets has been illegally held back by them.

6- Being “rich’ does not always give a man the right to act as a victim & belittle the woman alone, in this society.

I have made my own identity by my sheer hard work; thus I would not allow anyone not related to me to share the limelight or a title or followers, based on my identity.

7- I would never speak up about my personal life or anyone I am not related to. Thus, people who call themselves “normal people” must not entertain anything which is not related to them. I would request the media to refrain from questioning the wrong person, who has not been a part of my life for long now. Turning a “Sadaharon” person, as claimed by someone, into a “Hero”, giving one-sided stories to malign my image is not desirable. I would earnestly request my friends from the media to not give unnecessary mileage to such people or situations. Thank you, Nusrat Jahan.

On Wednesday, Nusrat also took to Instagram to share a picture and stated that she will be remembered as a woman who did not keep silent. Sharing a throwback picture, the actress said, "I won’t be remembered as a woman who can keep her mouth shut... and I’m ok with that"

After their grand wedding in Turkey, Nusrat and Nikhil hosted a wedding reception in Kolkata which was attended by many Bengali actors and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

On their first wedding anniversary, Nusrat had also penned down a loved-up note for Nikhil Jain. "You are my today and all of my tomorrow, I will always love you with all my heart coz real love stories never have endings! Happy anniversary, love." She even shared a video that had wishes from everyone and wrote, "#CelebratingUs We love u all... this video got us emotional..!! Lots of love," she had written.