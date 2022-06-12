Nushrratt Bharuccha's Janhit Mein Jaari leaves her parents overjoyed: Can't believe that is our daughter

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NUSHRRATTBHARUCCHA Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the lead role in social comedy Janhit Mein Jaari

Nushrratt Bharuccha plays the role of condom seller in the recently released film Janhit Mein Jaari. The movie brings back the hit pairing of filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa and actress Nushrratt, who first worked together in the 2019 comedy film Dream Girl. In Janhit Mein Jaari, the duo tries to send across an important message. It uses humour and satire as narrative tools. The movie has been receiving a good response after hitting the screens on June 10.

Special screening organised by Janhit Mein Jaari makers

The film's special premiere was organised by the makers in Mumbai and Nushrratt's parents got the chance to see their daughter's work on the big screens. After the screening got over, the actress' mom and dad seemed emotional as they told the media, "I saw a lovely actress on screen, I didn't believe that was my daughter," Nushrratt's father said.

"I am very proud of her. God bless her. I hope that she sees more and more success," the actress' mother added. Both parents seem elated after the movie.

On the work front, Nushrratt will be next seen in Selfiee opposite Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi, Ram Setu opposite Akshay Kumar and Chhorii 2.

All about Janhit Mein Jaari

Set in the small town of Madhya Pradesh's Chanderi, the movie weaves the tale of a small town sales girl Manokamna who sells condoms for a living. Nushrratt plays the feisty female hero in the movie who sets out to break taboos around sex and contraceptives.

Movie looks to break stereotypes

Janhit Mein Jaari would be an eye-opener for all of those who still think that this condom topic is a taboo and should not be even talked about in public. The film is directed by Jai Basantu Singh and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali and Vishal Gurnani, amongst others, which is all set to hit the silver screen on June 10 worldwide