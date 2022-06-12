Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ANUSHKASHARMA Anushka Sharma's orange monokini pictures from the beach set internet on fire

Anushka Sharma is currently holidaying with cricketer husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika in the Maldives. The Bollywood actress who is an avid social media user took to Instagram on Sunday and shared a set of pictures in which she was seen wearing an orange-coloured monokini. Having shot on the beach, the photos were taken by Anushka herself and captured her wearing a hat, an attached shrug and her signature neckpiece. It seems that she adjusted the camera in order to take her selfies. The first photo caught her bending down in order to pose for the lens while the second one happened to be a long blurred shot of her standing on the beach. Alongside in the caption, Anushka wrote, "The result of taking your own photos."

Meanwhile, the stills got the attention of her fans and several celebrities. Actor Ruhani Sharma called her a “cutie” while Saba Pataudi commented, "Love it." There were many of her followers who loved her look. A person wrote, "You are an extremely exceptional, a completely beautiful, a so hot attractive, and utterly pleasant lady. Big fan always," while another one said, "Damn hot, no-one can beat you in hotness."

Have a look:

We wonder where Virat was when Anushka was getting herself clicked!

On Thursday, Anushka took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the little one's stroller. Alongside the image, mommy Anushka penned a sweet note, making a promise to Vamika. "Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life," she captioned the post.

A day ago, Anushka shared a photo with Virat where both of them could be spotted tanned and posing happily for the selfie. Anushka looks pretty in a green dress and has accessorised her look with several golden necklaces. Virat, on the other hand, looks uber cool in a brown sleeveless t-shirt, showing off his tattoo.

Image Source : INSTA Virat and Anushka selfie

On the personal front, Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 in Italy. Four years later, in January 2021, they entered into parenthood with the arrival of Vamika.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka has started shooting for 'Chakda Xpress', inspired by cricketer Jhulan Goswami's life and journey.