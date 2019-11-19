No Entry Mein Entry: Anees Bazmee spills interesting details about the star cast of 'No Entry' sequel

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee who is waiting for the release of his upcoming comedy flick Pagalpanti has a lot of comedy films in his hat. The director who is known for films like No Entry etc has confirmed the sequel of the film after much wait which will be titled as, 'No Entry Mein Entry.' A lot of juicy details have been given out about the much-anticipated film which also includes the star cast, the plot, etc.

In an interview with a leading portal, Bazmee gave a thumbs up to the sequel of the 2005 hit film. He said that after reading a lot of scripts, he has finally agreed to go with the best. He said, “We will make No Entry sequel. I have written a good script, much bigger than the last one. It is a good script and one of the best films I have written so far. But now, it depends on Boneyji to take the call about how we will take the film forward. In No Entry, there were three actors but the new script has six actors in a double role. There will be 10 girls instead of four.”

No Entry

The original film featured an interesting cast which included-- Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, and Celina Jaitley and was also termed as the highest-grossing films of the year. When asked if the same cast would be retained, Anees said, “I want the same cast in the sequel. I have done 11 films with Anil and Salman is always fun to work with. Fardeen did a good job in the film with all other actors.”

Coming back to the upcoming film Pagalpanti, is all set to release on November 22 and is based on a group of people from India who goes out on a vacation which later turns into a patriotic mission. The film features-- Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D’Cruz and Arshad Warsi in the leading roles. Watch the trailer here:

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News