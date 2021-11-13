Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar announce pregnancy; Sidharth Malhotra, Gauahar Khan congratulate couple

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKITIN DHEER Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar

Actor Nikitin Dheer and popular TV star Kratika Sengar have announced that they are expecting their first child together. Dheer, 41, who is the son of noted actor Pankaj Dheer, married 36-year-old Sengar, known for starring in shows such as "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" and "Punar Vivah", in 2014. The couple took to social media on Saturday to share the news of Sengar's pregnancy. "Dheer Junior coming this 2022," Dheer, best-known for featuring movies such as "Chennai Express" and "Shershaah", posted on Instagram along with a photo with Sengar.

Soon after, the couple's comment box was full of wishes and messages from their friends, fans and colleagues. "Wow ! Soooo happy for the two of u ! God bless," commented Gauahar Khan, whereas, Ankita Lokhande, Kunal Jai Singh, Akshara Singh among others reacted to the pregnancy announcement by writing 'Congratulations" in the comment box.

Nikitin's "Shershaah" co-star Sidharth Malhotra too congratulated the couple on the happy occasion. Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared an Instagram story in which he penned a special wish for the expecting parents along with the original post from Nikitin. The 'Kapoor and Sons' actor wrote, "Congratulations Guys!" and added two hearts emoticons as he shared Dheer's post on his Instagram Stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKITIN DHEER Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKITIN DHEER Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKITIN DHEER Nikitin Dheer, Kratika Sengar

On the work front, Dheer most recently featured in Rohit Shetty-directed "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar in the lead.

He will be next seen in Salman Khan-starrer "Antim: The Final Truth".

Sengar, on the other hand, was last seen in a popular TV show "Choti Sardaarni".

-- with agency inputs