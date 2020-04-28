Neil Nitin Mukesh's daughter Nurvi grooves to 'Johnny Gaddaar' song. Watch video

In a new video posted by Neil Nitin Mukesh, the Bollywood actor's toddler daughter Nurvi can be seen enjoying a track from her father's 2007 release, "Johnny Gaddaar". Neil took to Instagram stories to share a video of his two-year-old daughter dancing to the song "Move Your Body" from the film, which marked his debut in a starring role. Neil captioned the clip: "Like father like daughter".
We are now a 6K fam! Thank you Nurvifam for all the love!
Earlier, Neil Nitin Mukesh welcomed Mumbai Police to Instagram with a video. He wrote, "Welcome to Instagram."
"Johnny Gaddaar" directed by Sriram Raghavan also stars Dharmendra, Zakir Hussain, Rimi Sen, Vinay Pathak, Govind Namdeo, Dayanand Shetty and Ashwini Kalsekar.
Neil married Rukmini Sahay in 2017. The two welcomed their daughter Nurvi in 2018.
View this post on Instagram
This beautiful caricature of Rukmini and Me is made by the super talented @akankshafinearts . How I wish I could freeze all our beautiful moments together for life. Just like this one, filled with love ❤️. Now we have an addition into the family ❤️❤️ Now we are three ❤️🤗 @rukminineilmukesh #forevermine
The actor, who is the grandson of legendary singer Mukesh and son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, is worked in films like "Johnny Gaddaar", "New York", "David", "Wazir" and "7 Khoon Maaf".
