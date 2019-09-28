Neetu Kapoor shares pictures from son Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood birthday party, wishes him ‘happiness always’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor shares pictures from son Ranbir Kapoor’s childhood birthday party

Ranbir Kapoor, who rang in to his 37th birthday in the presence of friends and family last night, has received the most special birthday wish from his mother. Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram to share throwback pictures from little Ranbir’s birthday party in which he can be seen cutting the cake and enjoying with his friends.

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor wrote, “This day brings loads of nostalgia !!! When there were no event managers When we would go shopping a week before the birthdays When we went crazy with khoi bag back presents dance competitions fancy dress prizes the birthday gift was a big one !!! Now I bless you each day : When you leave so much goodness behind where ever you go ::When you are our strength ::When you understand without saying ::When you encourage everyone around you all of this fills my heart with so much joy n pride !!! Happiness always RK”

Ranbir Kapoor has always claimed that he is very close to his mother and can talk to her about anything. The actor in an interview earlier had stated that his father is a little strict which is why he shies away from opening his heart out to him but with mother Neetu, he is very open about everything. He also said in an interview in 2011 that he drew apart from his mother in terms of connection after his break up with Deepika Padukone. Ranbir said that he became disconnected to many things and that made him lose that special bond with his mother as well.

On the related note, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju and bagged many awards for his terrific performance. Next, he will be seen in Shamshera, Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra and in an untitled film with Ajay Devgn.

