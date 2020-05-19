Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor with adorable family picture: 'How I wish this could remain complete'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NEETU54 Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband and legendary actor Rishi Kapoor with a throwback picture. Rishi Kapoor, who had been battling leukaemia, passed away last month in a Mumbai hospital. After this death, the family has issued a statement which read: “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.” The throwback picture features a happy Rishi Kapoor on a family outing with wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni.

Taking to Instagram, Neetu Kapoor shared the picture with a heartfelt caption that said, "How I wish this picture could remain complete as is".

Earlier, daughter Riddhima Kapoor shared a family picture on social media.

Rishi Kapoor's last project was the 2019 film The Body. The actor had also signed a project with Deepika Padukone, which was to be a remake of Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro's The Intern.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage