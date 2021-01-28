Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor remembers late Rishi Kapoor with throwback video of their 'first dance'

Neetu Kapoor walked down the memory lane and shared an old throwback video of the first time she ever danced with her husband-actor, late Rishi Kapoor. Neetu often shares unseen photos and videos of her late husband on her social media handle. Rishi passed away on April 30, last year. Now, the actress shared a throwback video from her and Rishi's first dance together. She took to her Instagram to post the song 'Shaam Suhani Aayi' from their 1975 film Zinda Dil.

“Our first dance,” Neetu wrote, adding loved-up emojis. The post got a sweet comment from daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who dropped heart and hug emojis on the video.

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor's fans and friends also sent on the post. “What a lovely couple! Loved watching your movies. Rishi Sir is in our hearts forever.. there is no one like him,” wrote a user. Another said “U and rishiji are my favourite couple nd grew up watching your movies.The chemustry that you both shared does not exist between any other pair.”

"Nobody can beat the vibe and rythm the two of you have in every song, every movie, every scene..The best dhoban to the best chidi ke chowke," said a fan.

Recently, Neetu Kapoor celebrated her 41st wedding anniversary. The actress dedicated a social media post with her precious memories with late actor Rishi Kapoor and remembered him through the scenes of the movies in which they starred together. She shared a social media post in the memory of her husband Rishi Kapoor. She shared a video that comprises a collage of scenes from different films featuring the two of them in their younger days as well as recent years.

Captioning the video, Neetu wrote: "Justtt" along with a heartbroken emoji. "Would have been our 41 years today," she added.

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia. The late actor was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.