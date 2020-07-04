Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU54 Neetu Kapoor lauds Riddhima Kapoor's husband for donating plasma during COVID-19 pandemic

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is proud of her husband Bharat Sahni, as he donated plasma amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram Stories, Riddhima posted a picture in which Bharat is seen in the hospital sitting on a chair and donating plasma. "So proud of you for donating your plasma and saving someone's life today. Well done," she wrote. On the other hand, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor also lauded her son-in-law for donating plasma. She wrote, "So proud of my son-in-law @brat.man for donating his plasma to critically ill Covid patients. I sincerely hope this inspires a lot of other people to come forward and do the same."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU54 Neetu Kapoor lauds Riddhima Kapoor's husband for donating plasma during COVID-19 pandemic

Riddhima is currently spending time with her mom, Neetu Kapoor, in Mumbai. She reached a few days after her father, Rishi Kapoor, passed away on April 30. A couple of days ago, the actress shared a gorgeous selfie with her daughter and wrote, "Two favorites in this pic." Riddhima commented on the photo saying, "most beautiful woman adorning the most beautiful pendant" She also shared the same photo and said, "Thursday night dinner with mommy"

A few days ago, Neetu Kapoor has shared a photo with late actor and husband Rishi Kapoor and wrote, "Big or small We all have a battle to fight in our heads you may have a huge house with all the luxuries and still be unhappy whereas have nothing n be the happiest it’s all a state of mind !! All one needs is a strong mind n hope for a better tmrw !!! Live with gratitude ,hope ,work hard !!!! Value your loved ones as thats your biggest wealth."

Neetu and Rishi Kapoor got married in January 1980. In September 1980 the couple welcomed their first daughter Riddhima and in September 1982 their son and actor Ranbir Kapoor was born.

