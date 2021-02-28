Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETI MOHAN Neeti Mohan hosts baby shower for Harshdeep Kaur; see pics

Singer Neeti Mohan who is expecting her first child with Nihaar Pandya gave a sweet baby shower to her dear friend and singer Harshdeep Kaur. Harshdeep's close friends and family joined in her celebrations. Both the mom-to-be took to their Instagram and shared some beautiful pictures from the event. Harshdeep chose to wear a pink dress while Neeti was seen donning a bright yellow one.

Harshdeep shared a picture with her family. She captioned it, "Blessed to be surrounded by people who love me so much. Sweetest "Baby Shower" Surprise Thank you @neetimohan18 @skaurbal @abhijitvaghani for putting everything together & inviting all my loved ones virtually too! Thank you to each one who came & blessed us."

Neeti Mohan shared a picture of herself with Harshdeep. She captioned the adorable picture, "Baby shower done right. Countdown begins for #BabyKaur or #BabySingh @harshdeepkaurmusic @mankeet_singh."

She also shared another picture with Abhijit Vaghani and Hardeep, "FEELS be like. One of my fav picture from @harshdeepkaurmusic's baby shower my partner in crime @abhijitvaghani."

Harshdeep had been sharing a lot of pictures with her dear friend Neeti Mohan. She shared a couple's picture, "Can there be a more beautiful coincidence than this!! When I told my Paine @neetimohan18 that I'm expecting.. she surprised me by saying Harsh, "We're in this Together. Literally"

Congratulations to you and @nihaarpandya for the upcoming baby and your wedding anniversary too. And I can’t wait to see our babies becoming best friends & singing songs together. Love you."

Harshdeep announced her pregnancy earlier in February. She took to her Instagram and shared two beautiful pictures from her maternity shoot. While the first picture showed Harshdeep smiling with her hands around her baby bump, the second picture showed her candidly posing with husband Mankeet Singh. She wrote in the caption, "So excited to meet this little baby who is half me and half the one I love the most Junior Kaur/Singh arriving in March 2021 Need your Blessings."

Recently, Neeti also made the announcement of her pregnancy with husband Nihaar Pandya. "1 1 = 3. Mommy to be & Daddy to be. What better day to announce than our second Anniversary! @iNihaar," she wrote on Instagram with her announcement pics.