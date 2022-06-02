Neena Gupta trolled for meeting Gulzar in shorts, Actress slams them saying 'Hum dono shorts me...'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEENA GUPTA Neena Gupta

She had gone to Gulzar's to gift him a copy of her autobiography, titled Sach Kahun Toh

Veteran actress Neena Gupta has come down heavily on trolls who criticised her for wearing shorts when she met celebrated lyricist Gulzar to gift him a copy of her book 'Sach Kahun Toh'. The 'Badhaai Do' actress had met Gulzar last year to seek his blessings and had shared a video of her interaction with the legend on Instagram. Soon after she posted the video, trolls began commenting about her clothing. As per a media report, the actress gave a befitting reply to trolls after the video surfaced on the internet again.

The actress said, "Aur main kuch baat un bewakoof ke bacche jo mujhe likhte hai ki shorts pehenkar Gulzar Sahab se milne gayi, unko batana chahungi ki meri Gulzar sahab se mulakaat aur dosti tabhi hui jab vo roz subha mujhe tennis khelne ke liye pick up karte the ghar se. To hum dono shorts me hi milte the roz. (I would like to educate some trolls who were targeting me for wearing shorts while meeting Gulzar Sahab: We became friends as he used to pick me up every morning to play tennis. So we were always in shorts when we met)." ALSO READ: Neena Gupta in talks for film based on autobiography 'Sach Kahun Toh'

Neena, who is known for standing her ground, minces no words when it comes to setting things right.

On the related note, last year Kareena Kapoor Khan launched Neena Gupta's memoir which took almost 20 years to complete as she wasn't sure about it initially. From dating West Indies cricketing legend Sir Viv Richards, raising her daughter Masaba Gupta on her own as a singer mother to making a thrilling comeback on the silver screen with 'Badhaai Do', the veteran actress has had a journey full of challenges that she took in her stride and lived life on her own terms.

Professionally, the actress is currently receiving a lot of positive response for her work in the recently released Prime Video web series 'Panchayat'.

