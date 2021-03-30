NCB detains Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan from Mumbai airport, raids underway

Tuesday, March 30, 2021
     
Television reality show Bigg Boss fame Ajaz Khan has been detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs case. The actor was taken into custody at the Mumbai airport while he was returning from Rajasthan.

New Delhi Published on: March 30, 2021 19:32 IST
As per media reports, Ajaz Khan's name came to light after the arrest of drug peddler Shadab Batata. As tweeted by ANI, NCB has quoted that raids are underway at two locations in Mumbai, Narcotics Control Bureau.

This is not Ajaz's first brush with the law. In the year 2018, also Ajaz was arrested by the Navi Mumbai Police in a drug case. At the time, MD drugs worth about Rs 1 lakh were seized from Ajaz Khan.

For the unversed, NCB arrested Shadab Batata, son of Farooq Batata, Mumbai's biggest drugs supplier, and recovered drugs worth nearly Rs 2 crore. Shadab Batata is accused of supplying drugs to Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai.

