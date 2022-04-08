Nawazuddin Siddiqui on playing 'Laila' in Heropanti 2: Many felt I'm displaying feminine qualities

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDIN._SIDDIQUI Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the role of villain in Heropanti 2

Acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is currently gearing up for the release of 'Heropanti 2', has talked about his character Laila in the upcoming film. He says that many thought he is displaying feminine qualities and that's how engrossed he was in the role. The star is seen playing a ruthless don who has a feminine side to him, his character is extremely unpredictable and quirky.

Asked about the biggest challenge he had to face while perfecting the gait of the character, which had to depict the power of a don while retaining feminine elegance, he said "I incorporated the (traits of) the character in my real life. Laila's walk and the feminine touch (in his manners) were prominently visible in my gestures."

The actor, who is popularly known for getting into the skin of his character before reaching the sets, followed a similar schedule for Ahmed Khan's directorial venture.

Adding more Siddiqui says, "Many asked me about the change in my body language, and told me that my walk is different from my usual style. Many thought I am displaying feminine qualities. That's how engrossed I was in Laila's role. I (dropped) the mannerisms after the shoot was completed."

'Heropanti 2' sees Tiger Shroff's Babloo lock horns with Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition. The music track of the film is given by A R Rahman.

The film is all set to be released on April 29.