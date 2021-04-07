Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Neha Sharma wrap up 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra', actress shares unseen BTS pics and videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NEHA SHARMA Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Neha Sharma have wrapped up the shooting for Kushan Nandy's upcoming film "Jogira Sara Ra Ra!". Written by Ghalib Asad Bhopali, the movie chronicles the story of an "oddball" couple. The film was shot primarily in Lucknow and Varanasi in a start-to-finish schedule. Barring the songs, the cast and crew have completed the principal photography for the film within the planned time frame and with due safety precautions.

On finishing the shoot, actress Neha took to social media to share unseen pictures and videos from the shooting days. She also penned a lengthy note for the team. "A beautiful journey comes to an end .Can’t wait for all of you to see it. This was such a joy ride. Working with this super talented team was such a pleasure, getting to learn so much everyday . #emmensegratitude p.s. don’t have a pic with #sanjaymishraji who was just epic.Thank you team for This journey.Special mention #ghalibasadbhopali for writing this beautiful script and #jogiji and @kushannandy for putting these fabulous actors together.thank you," she captioned the post tagging the cast and crew of the film.

Also read: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's debut music video 'Baarish ki jaaye' crosses 60mn views

Talking about the project filmmaker Nandy said the team is elated to have finished the shoot without any "hiccups".

"As the director, I had a huge responsibility to ensure all went well, but it's not something that could have happened without the co-operation of the cast, crew and my producers. I am confident we're making something that everyone will enjoy," Nandy said in a statement.



Siddiqui had announced the commencement of the shoot in February this year. sharing a post on Instagram, the actor wrote, "Kickstarting a new journey with a bang! Shoot begins for #JogiraSaraRaRa."

Produced by Naeem A Siddiqui of Touchwood Multimedia Creations, the movie has Kiran Shyam Shroff as its creative producer. The makers are aiming to release the film theatrically in the second half of 2021.

--with PTI inputs

For more entertainment updates click here!