Mommy-to-be Natasa Stankovic yearns for 'vitamin sea'

Serbian dancer-actress Natasa Stankovic says she needs a good dose of "vitamin sea". In an Instagram photo she has shared, Natasa lies on the beach in a black bikini. "All I need is a good dose of vitamin sea," captioned Natasa, who is expecting her first child with her fiancé and Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Natasa, who made her Bollywood debut with a dance number in the 2013 film "Satyagraha" and was later seen in films like "Action Jackson" (2014) and "Fukrey Returns" (2017), recently shared a beautiful surprise she received from Pandya.

He presented her two big bouquets of roses, with a mushy note to boot.

On the career front, Natasa also appeared in the season eight of "Bigg Boss", and was seen in the video of rapper Badshah's blockbuster track "DJ waley babu".

