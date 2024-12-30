Nassar's son called Thalapathy Vijay instead of his parents after regaining consciousness from 14-day coma

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Nassar shared a surprising story related to Thalapathy Vijay on a show

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay has a tremendous fan following. Not only South, but the Hindi audience of North India also enjoys Vijay's films with dubbing. Now 'Baahubali' actor Nassar has shared a new story of Vijay's following, who is soon leaving films and entering politics. Nassar revealed that when his son regained consciousness after being in a coma for 14 days, he first took the name of film star Vijay instead of his parents. Vijay's films helped his son a lot in his recovery.

Nassar's son and his connection with Vijay

While talking about his son Noorul Hasan Faizal in the OMG Show podcast, Nassar narrated an interesting anecdote related to Vijay. He said that his son is a big fan of Vijay and has expressed his love for the 'Theri' actor by meeting him. Once his son was in a coma for 14 days. However, he did not reveal the reason for this. Nassar said, 'He was unconscious for 14 days, was in a coma and was taken to Singapore for treatment. When he woke up, he did not call out to Amma (mother) or Appa (father). He said, 'Vijay'".

He has a friend with this name, so we were happy that at least his memory is fine. But when he came to meet him, my son did not recognise him. He kept looking at him without reacting.' Nasser said that while his family was confused, his wife (who was a psychologist) understood which Vijay his son was talking about and showed him actor Vijay's photo. Nasser said that his son's face 'lit up' after seeing Thalapathy Vijay's photo. After this, he decided that Vijay's films and songs should be shown to him to bring back his memory.

Vijay went to the hospital and met Nasser's son

'When Vijay came to know, he asked if he could meet my son. When we said it was okay, he still insisted. He met him not once but several times. He used to spend time with him, and he also gifted him a ukelele (a musical instrument) because he knew that he played the guitar. So definitely, he has a very big role in my life... in my Faizal's life,' said the Baahubali actor.

Talking about Vijay, he was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's film 'GOAT'. He formed his own party some time ago and is now going to play a big role in politics through it. Vijay will soon be seen in H Vinod's film which will be his last release before entering politics.

