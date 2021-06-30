Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Naseeruddin Shah suffering from pneumonia, hospitalized

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to the hospital on June 29 when he was diagnosed with pneumonia. He was immediately taken to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital in Khar when a patch was found in his lungs. The reports were confirmed by his manager who told IndiaTV Digital that he is under medical supervision and his wife Ratna Pathak Shah and kids are by his side. He is expected to get discharged today or tomorrow. This is not the first time when news of a similar manner appeared but he was healthy on all those occasions. However, this time it turned out to be true which is why his fans got worried as it came hours after Mandira Bedi's filmmaker-husband Raj Kaushal passed away due to a heart attack.

Last year as well, rumours of his ill-health started doing rounds soon after the demise of great actors Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. The same was dismissed by his son Vivaan Shah who took to Twitter on April 30, 2020 and wrote. "All well everyone! Baba’s just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He’s keeping well. Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It’s a devastating loss for all of us."

Not just him but legendary actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Hinduja hospital following complaints of breathlessness as a "precautionary measure", ten days after he was discharged. Kumar was earlier admitted to the same hospital on June 6 due to episodes of breathlessness.

Coming back to Naseeruddin Shah, he was last seen in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Tashkent Files, Seema Pahwa’s Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and Zee5’s Mee Raqsam. Not only this but his performance in Amazon Prime video’s Bandish Bandits was much-loved and appreciated by critics and audiences.

He will next be seen in the upcoming film "Maarrich". Directed by debutant Dhruv Lather, "Maarrich" also features Tusshar Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Rahul Dev and South actress Seerat Kapoor. Shah will also feature alongside Rasika Dugal in the upcoming film "The Miniaturist Of Junagadh".

-With inputs from Joyeeta Mitra Suvarna