Nagma tests positive for COVID-19 after being vaccinated

Actor-politician Nagma has tested positive for COVID-19, after receiving the first dose of the vaccine. The actress took to her Twitter and informed her followers. She also shared that she is currently under home quarantine.

“Had taken my 1st dose of Vaccine a few days ago tested for Covid-19 yet, my test has come ‘Positive’ so Quarantined myself at home. All Please take care and take all necessary precautions even after taking the 1st dose of Vaccine do not get complacent in anyway manner #staysafe!” Nagma tweeted.

Nagma had taken her first jab on April 2. Earlier the actress shared that soon after her first dose, she got fever, cough, and cold. Nagma tweeted, “Have taken my first dose of #CovidVaccine Yesterday in Mumbai running temperature, having headache cold and cough, eyes r burning at the moment hope all is well and it ends soon have been advised by the dr to stay at home for two days under observation.”

Earlier, veteran actor Paresh Rawal also tested positive for coronavirus after getting the first shot of vaccine. He shared his diagnosis on social media.

The actor wrote, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID-19. All those that have come in contact with me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested."

Meanwhile, many celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt have been tested positive for the COVID-19. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram stories and shared the news with her fans and followers. The actress wrote that she has immediately isolated herself and is home quarantined. She also asked everyone who came in contact with her to get tested.

The post read: "I have tested positive for Covid-19. Have immediately isolated me and will be under home quarantine. I’m following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Requesting everyone who came in contact with me to get tested immediately too. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care."