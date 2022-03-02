'To a new start...' Naga Chaitanya drops a glimpse of his upcoming project. See pic

Follow us on Image Source : NAGA CHAITANYA Naga Chaitanya

Highlights Naga Chaitanya all set for his OTT debut

He will be seen in a supernatural thriller series titled Dootha

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who is currently basking in the success of his recent movies, is busy working on a movie project titled 'Thank You' under the direction of Vikram Kumar. Giving a glimpse of his new beginning, Chaitanya took to his social media handle and shared a photo from the sets of his upcoming web series 'Dootha.' The monochrome photograph shows the script of the web series kept on the table along with his watch, pen and a book. Captioning the post, he wrote, “To a new start .."

The web series, which is one of the much-hyped ventures to be directed by Vikram K. Kumar, will go on the floors soon. Billed to be a horror thriller, Dootha's script paper has a quotation from W.H.Auden.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya recently wrapped Vikram Kumar’s feature film, Thank You. The movie is yet to finalise a release date.

Apart from the web series, Naga Chaitanya is in talks with more than five directors. Actress Nandini Reddy, who is known for her movies 'Ala Modalaindi' and 'Oh Baby' has apparently narrated a story to Chaitanya. Reportedly, Chaitanya and Pooja Hegde will collaborate for a bilingual movie, which will be directed by Tamil filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Also, Naga Chaitanya will star in Aamir Khan's much-anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. Directed by Advait Chandan, it is an official Hindi remake of the Oscar Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which featured Hollywood star Tom Hanks in the titular role. Chaitanya is essaying the role of an army officer. The film also stars Mona Singh in a pivotal role.