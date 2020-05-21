Mumma and Papa love you: Shilpa Shetty posts birthday wishes and prayers for son Viaan

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra's son Viaan celebrated his eighth birthday today, and the doting mother expressed her love and prayers for the little boy on social media. "Amid all the things I love to do with you, spending time and watching you grow up are my favourite... On this day and every day, I hope and pray you get all that your heart desires and much more. Mumma and Papa love you!Happy birthday, my darling," Shilpa wrote on Instagram.
Along with it, she posted a video that shows a few moments from the little boy's life.
Shilpa's husband Raj Kundra too wished the boy on social media. "Happy birthday my dear son my life my heartbeat. Thank you God for the most amazing kind caring and adorable son. @viaanrajkundra Viaan I am so proud of you. May you stay blessed and grounded always. Love your best friend and your papa," Raj posted.
Raj and Shilpa also have a baby girl, Samisha. Lats month, as the actress completed 15 million followers on TikTok, she shared an adorabel video with her daughter. She wrote, "Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on @indiatiktok today, on the 15th of April.. So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come" Watch the video here-
On the work front, Shilpa is making her comeback to films after a gap of 13 years with Sabbir Khan's Nikamma. The film stars Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia. It is set to release in June this year.
She will also be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2 alongside Paresh Rawal, Meezan Jafferi and south actor Pranitha Subhash.
