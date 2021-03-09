'Mr & Mrs Khiladi' Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla join 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme fest. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JUHI CHAWLA 'Mr & Mrs Khiladi' Akshay Kumar and Juhi Chawla join 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme fest

Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla is the latest Bollywood celebrity to join the viral Pawri meme. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to repost a meme video originally shared by a fan page. The video she shared features scenes from the 1997 rom-com "Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi", where she shared screen space with actor Akshay Kumar. The clip has the popular Pawri mashup by Mumbai-based music composer Yashraj Mukhate playing in the background.

"Pawry ho rahi hai! If Akshay is a khiladi of Bollywood i m pretty sure juhi is mrs khiladi of Bollywood based in the movie MR & MRS KHILADI," goes the video caption.

Bollywood stars are unable to stay away from the "Pawri Ho Rahi Hai" trend. On his birthday on Sunday, Anupam Kher shared a video where he can be seen dancing with children. The veteran actor captioned the video keeping up with Bollywood's latest addiction to the mashup.

Recently, Rakul Preet Singh hopped on to the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' bandwagon with her unique fitness style. The actress took to Instagram to share a video from her pawri scene. She shared a video performing yoga with her instructor while the Pawri ho rahi hai mashup plays in the background. "Yeh main hoon .. yeh @anshukayoga hai aur yeh Yamato pawri ho rahi hai. and that's how we pawriii," the actress captioned the video on Instagram.

In case you don't know, a trend #PawriHoRahiHai, created by Yashraj Mukhate went viral. Dananeerr Mobeen, a 19-year old teenage influencer, shared her 'pawri ho rahi hai' video which was turned into a rap by Yashraj. People all around the world have started a meme fest and are coming up with their own versions of the 'pawri ho rhi hai' track.

On the work front, Juhi is all set to feature in the Amazon Prime web series tentatively titled "Hush Hush". The thriller drama series also features Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Shahana Goswami and Kritika Kamra.