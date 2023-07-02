Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta looks stunning with baby bump in latest photoshoot; shares pictures on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ishita Dutta looks glamourous in her latest pregnancy photoshoot.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are preparing to welcome their first child. However, before the baby’s arrival, the couple performed a griha pravesh ceremony in their new home. Now the Drishyam 2 actress has dropped a bunch of pictures to flaunt her baby bump. The pictures that have gone viral now have been receiving all kinds of reactions.

Ishita Dutta took to Instagram to post a carousel of glamorous pictures from her recent photoshoot in which she was seen posing against a white backdrop. Donning a black and white attire, Ishita had kept her curly locks loose with a dab of bronze makeup. She struck several poses joyously while caressing her bump.

Compliments poured in as soon as she shared those pictures. One of them wrote, “You are So Beautiful and Gorgeous" Another one commented, “U are the world's Best woman… U will be the best Mother… U hv enjoyed ur pregnancy and celebrated our every step towards ur motherhood.." Someone else said, “Mam you are very very beautiful and cute love you mam.

Last month, Ishita shared how she has decided not to work in her third trimester and mentioned that she will rather stay at home and ‘wait for the baby’.

The news of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth’s pregnancy made headlines in March this year. However, the couple officially confirmed the same in the first week of April with an Instagram post that read, “Baby on board”.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth tied the knot in 2017. They first met on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar when they became friends and later fell in love with each other.

