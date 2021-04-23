Mohit Raina shares COVID 19 ordeal, says 'Dad always said prayers work magically'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MOHIT RAINA Mohit Raina

Actor Mohit Raina, who rose to fame with his powerful performance in the mythological TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev on Friday took to social media to share that he has tested COVID 19 positive last week and has been under medical attention from past month. In the caption of the post, the actor shares his ordeal urging all to stay indoors and safe. He also shared two pictures. While one of the pictures is of the shining sun the other has Moohit's hands with IV on his hand.

"As I look outside and inside I say a small prayer for everyone. Dad always said prayers work magically.I would request all of yo to stay safe and pray for humanity. After testing positive for COVID-19 last week I have been in safe medical hands of the Doctors of the state where I am based since last month . Everyday I see a gamut of human emotions. we are okay coz of them . Least we could Just stay indoors. Will see you guys on the other side . Love MR," he captioned the post.

Mohit's Kaafir co-star Dia Mirza was quick to comment on the post. she wished him a speedy recovery writing, "Stay blessed and get well soon!!! Sending lots of love and good wishes for a speedy and full recovery."

On the work front, Mohit was last seen in the digital film. "Mrs. Serial Killer", which released on Netflix in May.

Meanwhile, several popular stars from the showbiz have recently contracted the virus including Arshi Khan, Raghav Juyal, Shantanu Maheshwari among others.

