Mohammed Rafi 95th Birth Anniversary: 10 timeless ghazals of singing maestro that sooth our souls

10 timeless ghazals of singing maestro Mohammed Rafi that sooth our souls

Mohammed Rafi, born on 24th December 1924, was a huge name in the world of music. The legendary singer not only enjoyed stardom because of his soulful songs but also for his personality. When the singer bid his goodbye to the world in 1980, the government announced two days of mourning in his honour. Also, his burial was one of the largest funeral processions in India with over 10,000 people in attendance, Such was his popularity. From Bollywood songs to ghazals, the maestro has given many popular tracks to the fans that still fill the heart with love. On his 95th birth anniversary, let’s have a look at his all time favorite ghazals.

Kala Pani Hum Bekhudi Mein Tumko Pukare

Koi Sagar Dil Ko Behlata Nahi

Rang Aur Noor Ki Baraat Kise Pesh Karoon

Hui Sham Unka Khayal Aa Gaya

Meri Mehboob Kahin Aur Mila Kar Mujhse​

Guzre Hain Aaj Ishq Mein Hum

Diya Ye Dil Agar Usko Bashar Hai Kya Kahiye

Nuktam Cheen Hai Gam E Dil

Falsafe Ishq Mein Pesh Aaye Sawalon Ki Tarha

Zikr Us Parivash Ka

