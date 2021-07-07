Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MIRARAJPUT Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on 6th wedding anniversary: Love you more than words suffice

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are undoubtedly one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. Be it their public appearances or social media PDA, fans are in awe of the chemistry the two share. The love birds are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary today, July 7. This is the reason why their Instagram handle saw a fresh post. Taking to the photo-sharing application, Mira shared a lovable picture of themselves along with a heartfelt note for the 'Kabir Singh' actor. In the same, she can be seen lovingly hugging her husband as he plants a kiss on her forehead. The post was captioned, "I love you more than words suffice. Happy 6, my love my life (sic)."

For those unversed, the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on July 7, 2015. Although it was an arranged marriage with an age gap of 13 years, the couple proves that nothing matters when you are in love.

Have a look at their sweet picture here:

The two of them are blessed with two kids-- baby girl Misha whom they welcomed in August 2016 and son Zain who was born in September 2018. Meanwhile, check out some more adorable photos of the ShaMira here:

On the professional front Shahid was last seen in 'Kabir Singh' with Kiara Advani. The film was a hit at the box office. Post that, he will star in 'Jersey', which is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu hit of the same name. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles. The story is about a talented but failed cricketer named Arjun, who decides to make a comeback in his late thirties and play for India, in order to fulfill his son's wish.