Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MILIND SOMAN Milind Soman undergoes CT scan for routine check-up, urges fans to adopt 'healthy lifestyle'

Actor-model Milind Soman recently got a CT scan done at a hospital in Bengaluru. He informed that he was "all normal". Milind took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself sitting on a CT scanner bed in a hospital. He wrote, "Had a CT Scan in Bengaluru, checked for blockages, etc. All normal. Regular screenings as recommended by qualified doctors are important, but what you do between screenings is even more important."

He added, "Regular good habits with food, exercise, sleep and stress management can help ensure that every screening shows normal body function, whatever your age."

Milind Soman, who never forgets to work out, recently completed an eight-day barefoot run of 420 km at the Statue of Unity, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 182m-tall statue at the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadia, Gujarat. Milind started running on August 15 from the Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mumbai. His wife Ankita Konwar also joined him for 28 km of the distance.

Milind covered the distance by running close to 60 km per day. The fitness enthusiast braved heavy rainfall, flooded roads, harsh sun, and high fever to complete the run. He had hit the road after eight months for the run. In the past, Milind has been a part of various marathons. His just-concluded run was to promote nationwide Fit India and Healthy India campaign initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On the professional front, Milind was last seen in the web series "Four More Shots Please!" as Dr Aamir Warsi. The series also featured Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Bani J. and Maanvi Gagroo, with Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri.

The actor is currently seen judging the second season of a modelling reality show with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut requests Maharashtra govt to reopen theatres ahead of 'Thalaivii' release

(With IANS Inputs)