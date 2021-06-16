Mika Singh accuses Kamaal R Khan of fraud, claims KRK is banned in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MIKA SINGH, KAMAAL R KHAN Mika Singh accuses Kamaal R Khan aka KRK of fraud, claims he is banned in India

Singer Mika Singh and Kamaal R Khan aka KRK have been involved in a mudslinging match ever since Salman Khan filed a case against the latter, an actor-turned-critic, over certain remarks he made. Soon, Mika jumped into the ring, claiming to take up the cudgels on behalf of Salman as well as others in the industry on whom KRK had trained his guns. Recently, Mika Singh made a sensational claim that self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R. Khan is banned in India, and cites property fraud as the reason.

"KRK is banned in India. He cannot enter India. If this is not true, then KRK must step outside and claim it false, and make an official announcement as to when he is planning to return to India," says the singer.

Mika claims: "I know this with security that KRK will not return to India because of two reasons -- first, we have filed a case against KRK some year and a half ago. I have FIR copies with me. KRK committed a fraud with us. He sold two properties to my cousin, one of those properties belonged to KRK and the second belonged to his brother. KRK signed the papers on his property, which is fine but he signed the paper of his brother's property as well. When we filed the FIR, KRK admitted that he forged the signature and ever since he has been absconding."

"He has been served court notice on countless occasions, but he has been ignoring all of them. KRK cannot return to India now. He is absconding and has been banned in India. KRK was banned in Delhi and Mumbai earlier, now he is banned in entire India. If he returns, he will get arrested," Mika further claims.

Earlier, singer Mika Singh announced that he will make a new single titled "KRK Kutta", claiming the song meant to be a "befitting reply" to him. He said, "KRK is a 'gadha'. Salman Khan should have filed the case on him a long time ago. KRK intentionally says nasty stuff to get attention, so that he keeps getting publicity. He makes personal attacks, he starts attacking family members. This is wrong. He talks absolute garbage, starts abusing people, he just says anything to anyone and the entire entertainment industry is silent. Someone needs to give him a proper reply," claimed Mika, justifying his song.

Taking to his Twitter, Mika shared the track and wrote "Guys The most awaited song of the year #Krkkutta #Barkingdog is OUTNOW Music by @toshisabri @shaaribsabri. My beta @kamaalrkhan please give ur genuine reviews I have really worked hard on this song. "

Reacting to Mika Singh's diss track, Kamaal R Khan (KRK) tweeted, "I have watched the song of #Mika about me. I am thankful to him for making it. I am thankful to bookie (as per Mumbai police record) #VinduDaraSingh also for featuring in the song. I am thankful to #MeToo master #ToshiShabri for giving music. Now wait for my videos about all of them."

Meanwhile, Salman Khan filed an application before a court demanding that contempt action be initiated against actor Kamaal R Khan for continuing to make defamatory remarks despite an undertaking not to do so. The application was submitted in a defamation suit filed by Salman seeking to restrain Kamaal R Khan from directly or indirectly making and uploading videos or any other content on the actor, his business ventures and films/projects.

However KRK claimed that Salman had filed a defamation complaint against him over the his review of the just-released Hindi film 'Radhe'.

-with IANS inputs